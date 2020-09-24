Ralph Clarkson Owen

Ralph Clarkson Owen was born on January 2, 1936 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Frank and Doris Owen. He passed from this life on September 23, 2020 at the age of 84.



Ralph joined the Navy at the age of 17 and married Lola Lea Ninedorf when he was 18. After spending the better part of 3 years at sea, he left the Navy only to enlist in the Air Force a year later where he spent 20 years running the generators and power plants, often in remote locations.



After retiring from the Air Force, Ralph continued to work in electrical maintenance for several local companies including J.C. Penney, VIP boats, and Northwest Louisiana State Development Center. He was known for his joking ways, always trying to bring a smile to everyone he worked with.



Ralph loved working with his hands and could be found doing renovations on his house or maintenance on his lawn mowers. He was always quick to help a neighbor either by sharing his knowledge or lending tools (as long as they were returned). When he was not working, he could be found on his swing with his beloved dog, Molly, or cheering on the Greenbay Packers.



Ralph was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Lola Lea Owen, and his son, Michael Owen. He is survived by his daughters, Pam Johnson and husband Tommie, Amanda Owen, Heather Slopak and husband Chris, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, Louisiana. Masks are required for the visitation. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana.