Ralph Leo Williams

Ralph Leo Williams was born on June 6, 1927 to Dave C. Williams and Grace S Williams. Mr. Williams passed away on September 23, 2020. Ralph married Mrs. Elizabeth “Jane” Williams on December 6, 1952. He served in United Sates Navy from 1945 to 1947 and enjoyed playing cards and dominoes. Mr. Williams worked at Boeing in Bossier City, Louisiana and retired from Louisiana Northwest Sate School in Bossier City.



Ralph L. Williams was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, his parents, and brothers, Merle Williams, Dave C. Williams, Jr., Van Dale Williams, and Bill Williams.



Mr. Williams is survived by his sons, Ralph Lynn Williams, Bobby Williams, Danny Williams (Robben); daughter Carol Griffin (Alvin); grandchildren, Brandon, Doug, Nick, and Travis; great grandchildren, Aiden, Cameron, and Annabelle; brothers, Verle Williams (Anita), John Williams (Gloria), Jerry Williams (Marci), Jack Williams (Landee); and sister Dorothy Davenport (Steve).



The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at Heritage Manor Stratmore Nursing Home for their care and kindness.

The family will be holding a private service at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

