RAMP/BRIDGE CLOSURE: I-20 eastbound at LA 532, Webster Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, July 12, 2021, the I-20 eastbound on and off-ramps at the LA 532 interchange near Minden in Webster Parish will be closed.

The old LA 532 overpass will also be permanently closed.

These closures are associated with the ongoing project to construct the new LA 532 overpass, and are necessary to allow the contractor to continue tying the roadway into the new bridge.

The ramp closures are anticipated to last approximately two (2) weeks, weather permitting.

The westbound on and off-ramps at LA 532 will remain open at this time.

Alternate route: I-20 eastbound can be accessed at the nearby LA 531 interchange. Motorists may travel southbound on LA 532 from Stuckey Road.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.