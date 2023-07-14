RAMP CLOSURE: I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound ramp (Racetrack Exit 26)

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Thursday, July 20, 2023, the I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound ramp (Racetrack Exit 26) in Bossier Parish will be closed for routine bridge inspection.

This ramp closure is scheduled to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This ramp is located approximately 2.4 miles east of LA 782-2 (Industrial Drive).

Restrictions/Permits: Total ramp closure at the specified location. All vehicles must detour.

Alternate Route: Exit 23 (Industrial Drive) to US 80 to I-220.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.