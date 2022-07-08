RAMP CLOSURE: I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises the public that beginning on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 7:00 a.m., the I-20 eastbound ramp to I-220 westbound (Exit 26 near Louisiana Downs) in Bossier Parish will be closed.

This ramp closure is scheduled to be in place for approximately two months, and is necessary to allow the contractor to complete repairs to the expansion joints located on this bridge.

This work is associated with the ongoing I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange Project to construct a new segment of roadway extending southward from the existing interchange and leading to a new access point to the base.

Alternate route: Detour signage will be in place.

Restrictions/Permits: Total ramp closure. All vehicles must detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.