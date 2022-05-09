RAMP CLOSURE: I-20 westbound at US 80/LA 526 (Exit 8) in Caddo Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that an upcoming ramp closure on I-20 in Shreveport, Caddo Parish is scheduled as part of planned repairs to an overpass that was damaged after being struck by an over-height load.

The I-20 westbound off-ramp to US 80/LA 526 (Bert Kouns Industrial Loop) at Exit 8 will be closed beginning on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

This ramp closure is scheduled to last through Monday, May 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Traffic will need to detour to Exit 5 while this work is taking place.

The full ramp closure is necessary in order to allow DOTD crews to build a diversion cross-over to accommodate traffic during overpass repairs.

DOTD bridge inspectors discovered the damaged bridge girders during a routine inspection. The damage was a result of an illegal over-height load traveling westbound on I-20 striking the bridge.

The bridge is currently load posted at 5 tons, meaning no vehicles heavier than 5 tons can legally cross until repairs can be made. This posting is in the interest of the safety of the traveling public.

Repairs are tentatively scheduled to begin in June 2022. DOTD will issue additional information when exact dates have been determined.

While repairs are underway, traffic will be detoured around the work area using the westbound ramp and diversion cross-over.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.