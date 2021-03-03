RAMP CLOSURE: I-220 eastbound off-ramp at Benton Road, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Thursday, March 4, 2021, the I-220 eastbound off-ramp to LA 3 (Benton Road) in Bossier Parish will be closed.

This ramp closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and is necessary to allow for the installation of traffic monitoring devices.

Alternate Route: Traffic will be detoured to the LA 3105 (Airline Drive) off-ramp.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.