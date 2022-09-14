RAMP CLOSURE: I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, September 19, 2022, the I-220 eastbound ramp to I-20 eastbound in Bossier Parish will be closed nightly.

These nightly closures are scheduled to take place from Monday, September 19th through Friday, September 23rd, and then from Monday, September 26th through Wednesday, September 28th.

These closures will take place from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night, and are necessary to allow the contractor for the ongoing I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange Project to clean and paint the overpass.

Alternate Route: Detour signage will be in place.

Permits/Restrictions: Total ramp closure. All vehicles will need to detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.