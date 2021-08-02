RAMP CLOSURE: I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday August 9, 2021, the I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp at the I-220 interchange in Bossier Parish, will be closed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

These ramp closures are necessary for bridge construction activities over the ramp related to the ongoing construction of the new I-220/I-20/Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange.

All work related to the ramp closures will be performed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. each night to help minimize the impact to the traveling public.

The ramp will be reopened each morning by 6:00 a.m.

This closure is expected to last two (2) nights.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.