RAMP CLOSURE: I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp at the I-220 interchange, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp at the I-220 interchange in Bossier Parish, will be closed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

These ramp closures are necessary for the placement of bridge girders over I-20 related to the ongoing construction of the new I-220/I-20/Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange.

All work related to the ramp closures will be performed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. each night to help minimize the impact to the traveling public. The ramp will be reopened each morning by 6:00 a.m.

In addition to the ramp closures, there will be a rolling road block that will last no longer than 15 minutes per occurrence to allow for the placement of the girders on Friday, March 12th and Monday, March 15th.

The anticipated schedule is:

Wednesday, March 3rd – ramp closed

Friday, March 5th – ramp closed

Monday, March 8th – ramp closed

Wednesday, March 10th – ramp closed

Friday, March 12th – rolling road block

Monday, March 15th – rolling road block



Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.