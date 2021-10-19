RAMP CLOSURE: I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on the night of Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp in Bossier Parish will be closed.

This ramp closure is scheduled to take place from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and is necessary to allow the contractor for the I-20/I-220/BAFB Interchange access project to pour the concrete deck on the new bridge.

Alternate route: Detour signage will be in place.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.