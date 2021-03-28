RAMP CLOSURE: I-220 westbound off ramp to Swan Lake Rd., Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, March 29, 2021, the I-220 westbound off-ramp to Swan Lake Road in Bossier Parish will be closed.

This ramp closure is scheduled to last approximately 14 days, and is associated with the ongoing Swan Lake Road widening project that is currently under construction at the I-220 interchange.

This project is being managed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Alternate route: I-220 westbound traffic wishing to exit to Swan Lake Road will be detoured to Airline Drive and routed to I-220 eastbound to Swan Lake Road.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Additional information:

