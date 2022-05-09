RAMP CLOSURE: I-49 southbound to I-220 eastbound

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the I-49 southbound to I-220 eastbound ramp in Shreveport, Caddo Parish will be closed.

This closure is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This ramp closure is necessary to allow crews to perform maintenance work to the roadway.

Alternate route: LA 3194 to US 71 or LA 173

Restrictions/Permits: Total ramp closure. All vehicles will need to detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.