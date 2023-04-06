RAMP CLOSURE: LA 72 (Old Minden Rd) on ramp to I-20 eastbound

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Saturday, April 15, 2023, the on-ramp from LA 72 (Old Minden Road) to I-20 eastbound in Bossier City, Bossier Parish will be closed.

This ramp closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and is necessary to allow crews to remove an overhead sign truss.

This work will also include a rolling road block on I-20 eastbound that will last approximately 30 minutes. Motorists should be prepared for intermittent delays during this operation.

Alternate route: I-20 eastbound can be accessed from LA 3105 (Airline Drive).

Restrictions/Permits: Total ramp closure at the specified location. All vehicles needing to access I-20 eastbound at Old Minden Road will need to detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.