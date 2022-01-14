RAMP CLOSURES: LA 1/I-20 ramps in Shreveport

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following ramp closures are scheduled in Shreveport, Caddo Parish for the purpose of crash attenuator repair.



Monday, January 17, 2020 beginning at 8:00 p.m.: LA 1 northbound ramp to I-20 westbound. Upon completion of this work, the westbound ramp will be reopened and the I-20 eastbound ramp from LA 1 northbound will be closed.



Thursday, January 20, 2021 beginning at 8:00 p.m.: I-20 westbound at Exit 19A (Spring/Market Street).

A crash attenuator, also known as an impact attenuator, is a device intended to reduce the damage to structures, vehicles, and lessen injuries to motorists resulting from a collision. These devices are designed to absorb the colliding vehicle’s energy.



Alternate Route: Detour signage will be in place.

Permits/Restrictions: Total ramp closures at the specified locations. All vehicles will need to detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.