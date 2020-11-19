RAMP CLOSURES: Swan Lake Road at I-220, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 7:00 a.m., the Swan Lake Road on-ramp to I-220 eastbound, as well as the I-220 westbound exit to Swan Lake Road in Bossier Parish, will be closed.

These ramp closures are scheduled to last approximately thirty (30) days, and are associated with the Swan Lake Road widening project that is currently under construction at the I-220 interchange.

This project is being managed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Alternate route:

– Northbound Swan Lake Road motorists wishing to travel eastbound on I-220 will be detoured to Airline Drive and routed to I-220 eastbound.

– I-220 westbound traffic wishing to exit to Swan Lake Road will be detoured to Airline Drive and routed to I-220 eastbound.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

