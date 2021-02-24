A series of lane and ramp closures at the I-20 and I-220 intersection have been announced by the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).



Closures are necessary for the placement of bridge girders over I-20 related to ongoing construction of the new I-220/I-20 Barksdale Air Force Base interchange.



Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24, intermittent lane closures will be conducted on I-20 eastbound and westbound at the I-220 interchange (between mile markers 25 and 27) in Bossier Parish.



All work related to these lane closures will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to help minimize the impact to the traveling public. In addition to the lane closures, a rolling road block of no longer than 15 minutes per occurrence will be conducted to allow placement of the girders.



Anticipated schedule for the lane closures is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 24 – westbound lane closure.

Friday, Feb. 26 – eastbound lane closure.

Monday, March 1 – eastbound lane closure.



Also, starting Wednesday, March 3, the I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp at the I-220 interchange, will be closed between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the placement of bridge girders.



All work related to the ramp closures will be performed during these hours to help minimize the impact to the traveling public. The ramp will be reopened each morning by 6 a.m.In addition to the ramp closures, there will be a rolling road block that will last no longer than 15 minutes per occurrence to allow for the placement of the girders on Friday, March 12th and Monday, March 15th.

The anticipated schedule for closures is:

Wednesday, March – ramp closed.

Friday, March 5 – ramp closed.

Monday, March 8 – ramp closed.

Wednesday, March 10 – ramp closed.

Friday, March 12 – rolling road block

Monday, March 15 – rolling road block



Motorists are urged to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and equipment. Area residents should also exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.