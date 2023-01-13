Ramp for Beckham

On Wednesday, January 11, seven Bossier Sheriff’s Deputies and five volunteers from the Shreveport

District UMC Wheelchair Ramp Ministry came together to help a retired Bossier Sheriff’s deputy who was having trouble getting in and out of his home.



The 12-man crew of deputies and volunteers arrived at the home of Michael Beckham just after 8 a.m. to build a wheelchair ramp for the retired deputy who recently became a leg amputee from some health complications. “We are honored that God has blessed us with the opportunity to bless you with our time and our hands to build this ramp for you and your family,” said Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston to Beckham and his wife.



Mitch Timmons, Director of the Wheelchair Ramp Ministry for Ashbury United Methodist Church, said

his crews usually build on Saturdays, but Wednesday’s build was special. “This is our ministry, and today was great because we were able to work with the other deputies to help this man who served our community,” said Timmons.



The crew finished the 28-foot ramp in 3 hours, just in time for Beckham and his wife to use it. Timmons says the cost to build a ramp is nearly $30 a foot, but that pales in the opportunity to serve this way in our community.