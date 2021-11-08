RAMP/LANE COSURE: I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following ramp/lane closure has been scheduled for the ongoing construction of the new I-20/I-220/BAFB Interchange Access Project.

Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. to Monday, November 15, 2021 at 5:00 a.m.: I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp will be closed. This closure includes the US 80 to I-220 eastbound ramp. The inside lane of I-220 eastbound between I-20 and US 80 will also be closed during the same time period.

Alternate Route: Detour signage will be in place.

Permits/Restrictions: Total ramp closure. All vehicles will need to detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.