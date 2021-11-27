RAMP/LANE COSURES: I-220/I-20 Interchange

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following ramp/lane closures have been scheduled for the ongoing construction of the new I-20/I-220/BAFB Interchange Access Project in Bossier Parish:



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.: US 80 to I-220 eastbound ramp will be closed. The inside lane of I-220 eastbound from US 80 to I-20 will also be closed. The I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp will also be closed during this same time period.



Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.: US 80 to I-220 eastbound ramp will be closed. The outside lane of I-220 eastbound from US 80 to I-20 will also be closed. The I-220 eastbound to I-20 westbound ramp will be closed during this same time period.



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 10:00 p.m. to midnight: I-20 westbound to I-220 westbound ramp will be closed.

Alternate Route: Detour signage will be in place.

Permits/Restrictions: Total ramp closures at the specified dates/times. All vehicles will need to detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.