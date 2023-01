Beginning Saturday, January 14 at 6 a.m., the outside, right lane of I-20 eastbound

in advance of LA 157 (exit 33, Fillmore/Haughton) will be closed, according to an

announcement by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.



Traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane, but exit 33 will remain open.



This lane closure is necessary to allow the contractor to work on ramp expansion at

LA 157. Closure is expected to last until Sunday, January 15 at 8 a.m.