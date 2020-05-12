Randy Brown: Bossier is a clean place to live, work and play

Spring is in full bloom. Before long, it will be summer! For sure, this has been different spring season for ALL of us!

What does the summer hold? Well, we don’t really know just yet. During recent weeks, we have all had more time to be outside. Thus, we have had more time to enjoy being outdoors, more time to exercise and more time to enjoy our beautiful surroundings both inside and outside

The appearance of a clean city/parish is quite important to our community at large. It is also very obviously important to our Sheriff, our Police Jury and our mayors from all around all Bossier Parish, as well as many others.

Again, during recent weeks, we have all had more time to really enjoy the clean community in which we live, work and play.

Personally, I have been fortunate enough to be a part of our Keep Bossier Beautiful (Clean City Committee) for about 10 years.

During this time, I have personally witnessed the heavy involvement of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the City of Bossier City Mayor’s office, the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Bossier Parish School Board and the Bossier Chamber of Commerce (who all have representatives of their respective entities as a part of this great organization).

Keep Bossier Beautiful has also long been a part of events such as “Operation Clean Sweep” organized by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Red River Cleanup organized by Adam and Lisa Willard, as well as many other similar events.

Keep Bossier Beautiful has also conducted educational programs in our Bossier Parish schools during the week of Earth Day (Earth Week).

Unfortunately, these events did not get to happen for 2020 under the circumstances. KBB also works on a continuous basis with Shreveport Green and other environmentally related organizations around our area. KBB is also a member of both the statewide Keep Louisiana Beautiful and the nationwide Keep America Beautiful.

Again, in being a part of Keep Bossier Beautiful for the past 10 years, I have quite often witnessed the attention paid to keeping our community clean by Sheriff Whittington, the City of Bossier City (Mayor Lo Walker) and the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

These three governmental entities exhibit great care in terms of how important it is to put forth the visual perception of a clean city/parish. The perception of a clean city/parish is of vital importance to us all! Also, prospective business and industry officials are now visiting our area on a frequent basis. Thus, our appearance could play a major role in their decision in terms of locating their businesses in our area.

We all love cleanliness. And, in my opinion, Bossier Parish sets the bar for what a clean community should be. I applaud all of our city/parish leaders for placing such a high degree of importance on our appearance as a community. Their efforts have already paid off for us all in so many ways. And, their initiative in this area will continue to pay dividends of exponential proportions in the years ahead.

Randy Brown is publisher of the Bossier Press-Tribune.