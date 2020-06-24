Randy Brown: Fathers Day this year means a little more to me

The third Sunday in June has always had a special meaning to me because of the close relationship between my dad and me. This year, the meaning was even more special because my Dad is in very ill condition. The doctors are not too encouraging about what lies ahead. The weeks ahead are going to be difficult. And, it is very difficult writing this column, but this is something that I have to do. I can not keep this inside.

I am an only child, but not by choice — as my parents lost three other children in attempt to have a large family. As a result, I have always felt extremely fortunate and blessed to be here. So, I am really close to both my Mom and my Dad.

From a very young age, I have many memories of my life and of my parents. Sundays and going to church really stick out in my mind. My Dad still talks about the Sunday morning that I asked where we were going and when he said “to church…to Jesus’ house,” I replied ,“Why? We go all of the time and he has never been home.” Apparently, I got in trouble quite a bit at church back in those days. In fact, I remember many times being escorted out of the church (and you can probably guess what happened once I was outside).

I also remember our after church lunches with Mom preparing an amazing meal practically each and every Sunday (this still happens today). As I grew older, Sunday afternoons began to revolve around watching sporting events (football (of course), golf, tennis, etc.) with my Dad. This Sunday afternoon activity (like Mom’s after church lunches) still continues to this day.

I started working for my Dad (or as I always say, with my Dad) when I was about 10 years old. I worked with Dad all through my college years and upon graduation, I began a real full time position working with my Dad. The closeness that we have always had carried over with us working in business together. God blessed me with wonderfully special parents. And for this, I realize that I am very fortunate! Throughout my entire life, my Dad has been an inspiration to me in so many ways. And, he has set quite an example for me in: life lessons, work, religion and so much more.

If your father has passed on, you still have many great memories and life lessons that he taught you. For certain, all of these lessons will carry on with you for the rest of your life. And, these lessons will also be passed down through you to your children and family members.

Truthfully, not a day goes by where I fail to say “I love you” and Thanks” to my Dad. So, if your father is still here, let me strongly urge you to do as I do! I try my very best to never miss any opportunity to say “THANKS Dad” (and Mom)! Thanks for everything! You made me what I am today. I have had a great life (so far) in so many ways.

As I face the immediate future not knowing if my Dad will be here by next Father’s Day, I am going to make each and every day count even more. And, for the rest of my life, I will always remember and live by the words that my Dad has long said to me “I know where I am going and I will be waiting on you to get there.”

Randy Brown is publisher of the Bossier Press-Tribune.