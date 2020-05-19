Randy Brown: Mom is the reason we are the way we are

My timing is sometimes just a little bit off track. And, such is case here. We celebrated yet another Mother’s Day now two Sundays ago. This year, I was so focused on a column idea that I had entrenched in my mind that I self admittedly totally forgot to submit my usual Mother’s Day column. In truth, though it is kind of embarrassing, my mother brought it to my attention. No, not because of her need to once again read in my column of how much she means to me, but actually because she knows how much Mother’s Day means to me. For sure, I truly enjoy showing how much I love my Mom. Well, here we go.

Mother’s Day is such an extra special day for us to honor our Mothers! And though it is now well over one week late, I hope that ALL of the mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers in our readership audience had an AWESOME Mother’s Day. And, I hope that you were able to spend some time with your children and families!

For some, maybe the distance was too far or maybe your mother is no longer here. If this is in fact the case, please know that your Mom is ALWAYS with you. Furthermore, the lessons that she taught you will endure and be with you for the rest of your life. And, you will pass these lessons along to your children and loved ones as well.

With each and every day that passes, I realize just how much my mother has always been there for me. You see (as I have mentioned several times in my columns over these many years), I am an only child. For sure, I am very blessed and fortunate to be here. As such, I have always had a special bond with my mother (and my father too). And, I have always tried to do everything that I possibly can to honor my parents and to spend as much time with them as I possibly can.

In looking back on my youth, I was a kid who wanted to do everything, or at least it started out that way. As a result, and still to this very day, I so often think of all of the band practices, private music lessons, football practices, basketball practices and the short-lived baseball practices in which I participated throughout my younger days. Mom not only made sure that she got me there, but she also made sure that I was never late.

Throughout my life, my mother has taught me many valuable lessons in terms of sticking with what I start, tithing and being involved in our church, keeping my word, always being concerned with how I treat others, doing whatever I can to help those that cross my path and so much more. For all of this and so much more, I say “Thanks Mom!”

Thanks for everything! Nothing I could ever do for you is adequate enough!! Happy Mother’s Day!

And, Father’s Day is coming soon (June 21st). My “One For Dad” column will definitely have a much deeper meaning for me this year! No doubt, so many of us tell those meaningful people in our lives how much we love them and how important they are to us quite often, maybe even several times per day. However, if this is not you, it is never too late to change. Make this change TODAY! I am counting on you to make this happen!

Randy Brown is publisher of the Bossier Press-Tribune.