Randy Brown: New year, new Hope, new outlook

Well, the New Year is finally here! Happy New Year! Happy 2021! Is that true? Is it really 2021? Wow! Yes, it is! To me, that is an unbelievable reality. Truly, it doesn’t seem possible. For those of us born in the 1960’s, that means that we are now over 50 years old on the lower end, or now slightly over 60 years old (or darned close to 60) on the upper end. That doesn’t seem real either. But once again, there is the “R” word “Reality.” I hope and pray that you and your families had both a very blessed and a very MERRY CHRISTmas! Also, I wish you ALL an extremely blessed and most prosperous New Year for 2021!

Practically the entire year of 2020 was tough for ALL of us. And, 2020 was a most unforgettable year in so many ways, most of them were not positive. I wrote about this in my column a few weeks ago. And, as I said then, I am ready to put 2020 behind me and move on. I am sure that most of you feel that way too.

The New Year always brings many opportunities for all of us! I love thinking of opportunities! I am a positive person by nature. So, the “O” word really gets my heart racing! Truthfully, the “O’ word really gets my mind spinning with all kinds of plans! In the New Year, we will all get a chance for a fresh start, a new beginning. It causes us to focus (at least for a brief time) toward the things that we most want to accomplish, the things things that we want to turn into our own reality during the New Year. Of course, the reality of life is that we will also face some challenges in the New Year. These challenges affect and influence us personally, but there is also (as always) challenges for: our city, our state our country and our world. More so than any year in my life to date, this most certainly held true for 2020.

I am really looking forward to 2021. And, as most of us tend to do with the start of the New Year, I have set lots of personal goals that I am very anxious to get started on right away. I have been asking myself a giant question for the last few weeks in terms of the plans that I have made (the goals that I have set) for 2021. Do I have the vision and the persistence necessary to make my goals a reality? Essentially, am I seeing clearly in terms my action plan for achieving the goals that I have set for myself?

We also have some goals that we have set for BPT in 2021. We have some big things planned for your newspaper. Please know that we can never pass on the opportunity to thank you to our highly valued readers and advertisers. Thank you for your support, your friendship and your encouragement. Without you, we would not be here, we would have no vehicle to drive.

As the Publisher of your newspaper, I promise you that in 2021, our team will be even more committed to chronicling the history of Bossier Parish as it happens. As such, it is our hopeful and aggressive plan that 2021 will bring many positive changes to your newspaper, as we constantly focus upon improving our publication in order to both change and to grow with our ever-changing and growing Bossier Parish community!

Randy Brown is publisher of the Bossier Press-Tribune.