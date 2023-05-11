Randy Gatti

A Celebration of the life for Randal “Randy” Scott Gatti will be 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA. 71111. Officiating will be Brother Robert Hal Gatti, Jr., Monsignor Earl Provenza, and Brother Ryan Gatti. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, LA.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rosemary Virginia Hendricks Gatti, Murray Eugene Gatti, Faye Bruce Thomas Westbrook, and Hubert Gaston Westbrook; uncle, Billy Don Maples; and niece, Rebecca Leigh Gatti.



He is survived by his parents, Robert and Jean Gatti; children, Hunter Scott Gatti, Maigen Brooke Gatti, Moregan Elizabeth Gatti, and John Robert Gatti; his grandchildren, Jade Elizabeth Gatti, Thalia McKenleigh Anne Murphy, Magdelana Leighona Murphy, Marleigh Elysabeth Murphy, Sutton Reed Murphy, Spencer Eugene Murphy, and Ansleigh Jay Gatti; brothers, Robbie Gatti and wife, Suzanne, Ryan Gatti and wife, Susan, Regan Gatti, and relative Jennifer Turner Gatti; nephews, Hal and Hayden Gatti; nieces, Katherine, Elizabeth, and Charlotte; aunt, Sharon Maples, as well as numerous other family members and close friends.



Randy Gatti lit up a room like sunshine on stormy days; his smile shined through many storms. He was charismatic, charming, loving, and brilliant. He never met a single stranger and would talk to anyone, anywhere, about anything. He would literally remove the shirt from his back to give to others in need because Randy loved people, but most importantly, he loved Jesus and wasn’t afraid to show it. He never missed an opportunity to spread the love of Jesus to others or fellowship with those who thought they were a lost cause.

Randy was a beautifully skilled mechanic who could fix just about anything in just about any situation. He was a poet, a letter writer, an artist, an amateur photographer, an air guitar aficionado, an air drums master, a skilled singer, and a lover of all things fast, from cars to motorcycles and everything in between. But there was nothing he loved more than his grandbabies. The babies were his whole world.



He was a fan of ’98 Rocks and Lynyrd Skynyrd. He knew every word to every song. He lived an adventurous life. To meet him and know him was to love him. In lieu of everything, Randy had one rule and one rule alone. He would never say goodbye because goodbye could mean forever. Instead, he would use an old Cherokee saying, “Donadagohvi,” which means until we meet again.



He loved his mother and spoke to her daily. His father taught him by example to love Jesus and serve others. He was a caring son, a good brother, a loving and doting father, and Paw Paw, a best friend and a phenomenal man. The world will be a lot less bright without his shining presence alongside us.



Randy struggled for most of his life with his mental health, but he fought a good fight for years. He kept fighting until he was tired and ready to go home. After 52 years of a wild ride and a hell of a life, Randy walked through the gates of heaven and into the arms of Jesus Christ, where he is finally at complete peace, with a big megawatt “Randy” smile on his face and a heart filled with love.



As Randy always said, “It’s better to burn out than to fade away. I’ll see you on the other side, brother.” Randy will be wholeheartedly and deeply missed.

Honoring Randy as pallbearers will be Rod Nation, Steve Smith, Hunter Gatti, J.R. Gatti, Tom Gatti, and Eric Franks. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Oakley, Brian Pearce, Richard Boyd, and Tommy Tullis.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your nearest Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Narcotics Anonymous (NA), mental health facility, or the Shreveport Soup Kitchen. Always pass on random acts of love and kindness to those around you, even on the days that it seems like the hardest thing to do.

