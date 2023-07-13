Rapist to serve 35 years in prison

A local man convicted late last month of rape was sentenced in Caddo District Court Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to serve 35 years in prison.

District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. handed down the sentence to Treydarrius Wright, 28, in connection with the July 2021 drugging and rape of a woman Wright met shopping at a local mall. Wright, convicted June 29 of the second-degree rape, must serve the sentence without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence. He also must register as a sex offender for life upon release.

Wright met his victim while shopping in Pierre Bossier Mall. He asked her out on a date and went to her house that afternoon to take her out. He took his victim to Party Central in Bossier City, then to a biker club on Greenwood Road in Shreveport. They then left to visit a liquor store, where he purchased a bottle of Patron tequila. They then proceeded to Wright’s brother’s house in Sunset Acres, where he persuaded his victim to drink some of the liquor. Witnesses reported he ground up a pill and later commented that he had drugged her. When his victim became dizzy and started to stumble, they returned to the biker club. When the woman became incapacitated and inebriated, he offered to take her home, but took several hours to do so.

At trial, the victim testified she could not remember what occurred after she drank the drugged shot and did not regain consciousness until the following morning. On July 31, 2021, she reported to police she suspected she was sexually assaulted. DNA and blood samples then were taken during a sexual assault examination. Analysis by the North Louisiana Crime Lab showed an overwhelming match for Wright’s DNA and the presence of the designer drug Clonazolam, also known as clonitrazolam, in the victim’s bloodstream.

Wright was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Cheyenne Wilson and Courtney Ray. He was defended by Casey Simpson and Madison Crusan.

The case was docket No. 386656.