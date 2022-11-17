Ray Dean Harris, 92, died October 22, 2022 at his home in Virginia Beach, VA. Born November 1st in Davis County, IA. He and his family resided in Bossier City, LA for many years. After retiring, he and his wife moved to Sulphur Springs, TX until her passing in 2012. He returned to Louisiana and then after five years moved to Ohio then Virginia to live with his daughter and grandson.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty; his parents, Nathan and Ruth; and five of his seven siblings. He was a devoted father to Catherine Anne; grandfather to Paul Ray and Summar; great grandpa to Jazmyn and Gabi; and great-great grandfather to Allison. He had numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.



Mr. Harris served in the U.S. Air Force from 1947 to 1951 as an NCO at Barksdale AFB, LA. He worked for a couple different auto part stores and several odd jobs, then took on a position with the Bossier Parish Highway Department. He was then hired onto the Louisiana State Highway Department in Bossier City and retired as the Equipment Manager in 1991.



A private service will be held at a later date at the Wilson Cemetary in Lewisville, AR at the family plot. Arrangements will be provided by A.O. Smith Funeral Home in Stamps, AR.