Raymond C. Vay, Jr.

Bossier City, LA – Raymond C. Vay, Jr. was taken by the Lord on Thursday August 29, 2019, while he was surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was born in Baton Rouge, La. on November 16, 1929. He graduated from Catholic High and attended Louisiana State University.

He married his lovely wife of 63 years, Patricia Jean Vay, on September 1, 1951. He was a wonderful loving husband and father.

He was a devoted member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Master Sergeant Raymond C. Vay, Jr., having served faithfully and honorably was retired from the United States Air Force on October 1, 1969.

He is survived by his daughter Debbie and son Ray.

Family and friends will be welcomed at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City, La. On Wednesday September 4, 2019. Wake from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. And Mass at 2:00 p.m.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Wounded Warriors or The Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers.

