Reaching new heights with local artist Alex Richardson

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Local artist Alex Richardson has contributed his unique style to the Bossier’s art scene for many years. Richardson is the Nonprofit Marketing Coordinator for the Bossier Arts Council (BAC). For many years, he has contributed his unique style to the Bossier art scene . In return, Richardson has grabbed the attention of business owners and other professionals around the Shreveport-Bossier area.

“Many people who know me would recognize me as a big and boisterous personality but like most everyone else, I’d say I’m my harshest critic. I’m always striving to prove myself or show my worth. And to have that external recognition from close friends and family really does make it easier to foster that sense of pride in myself. I still struggle with properly calling myself an artist and not preceding it with “aspiring” or having a “fake it til ya make it” mentality. So, having these accomplishments makes me feel a lot more confident as a professional in my field,” said Richardson.

While attending Parkway High School in Bossier City, Richardson was also a part of the Bossier Talented Arts Program. After graduating high school in 2013, Richardson attended Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC). He graduated from BPCC with an Associates Degree in Communication Media and Graphic Design in 2018. While attending BPCC, Richardson became an intern at the BAC in 2016.

Throughout his high school, college and professional career, Richardson has won many awards and achieved many accomplishments.

To name a few, Richardson Won SkillsUSA Louisiana State T-Shirt Design Gold Medal in 2017. He also won the American Advertising Federation “ADDY” (Silver Award) in the Elements of Advertising – Illustration Series category in 2018. In 2019, he once again won the American Advertising Federation “ADDY” (Silver Award) in the Elements of Advertising – Illustration Series. He also won 1st Place in the BPCC Communication Media “Media Showcase” Graphic Design Category in 2019. In 2020, he won the Professional Lagniappe Category for the DigiFest South Expo DigiArt Competition. He created new nose art for a newly refurbished B-52 Bomber for Barksdale Air Force Base in 2021. And in 2022, he designed a new logo for the rebranded North Louisiana STEAM Alliance..

Another accomplishment that Richardson has just recently achieved is becoming the official poster designer for the 2022 Louisiana Film Prize competition. “I’m constantly inspired and pushed by the people I surround myself with. Other incredibly talented local artists, whose work I often see, causes me to think, “Oh… Oh okay!” There are also artists who I follow which primarily post their work online. The work of these artists inspires me with a flare up of a feeling like, “I want to do something like that!.” Even friends who I went to school with and who I don’t see that much anymore cause me to look back and remember exactly how they were an inspiration to me at that time and how they shaped the way I saw my art,” said Richardson.

However, art isn’t the only medium for which Richardson has earned recognition over the years. Last month, the Greater Shreveport Chamber announced its 40 Under 40 Class for 2022. If you are figuring that Richardson is one of the 40 honorees selected for this year, you are correct.

Each year, the Shreveport Chamber’s Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) enlists a special committee to select 40 young professionals from Northwest Louisiana under the age of 40 based on values such as achievement, experience/innovation, vision, leadership and community involvement. Out of these 40 honorees, one person is selected to receive the Young Professional of the Year Award at the 40 Under 40 Awards Gala which will be held on December 2, 2022 at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport.

Other upcoming projects in which Richardson is involved include: Point and Click: The Visual of Digital Art which will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The Lot Downtown will be hosting a reception for Richardson’s artwork being shown at the Point and Click event. The Lot Downtown is located at 400 Crockett Street in Shreveport.

To the young adults around the Shreveport-Bossier area who are interested in creating art, Richardson has a bit of advice for you as you pursue your creative passion: “Look up and look around you! Take chances and strike with initiative. Visit those boards hanging in the school halls and take a look at the competition and artist call flyers pinned to them. Get involved with your community or an organization that is in a field that interests you. Volunteer at an event that you have really enjoyed in the past in order to see how it all comes together. There is so much to be learned just by involving yourself in what is around you,” said Richardson.

“Just waiting for something to happen or to be told where to go will only take you so far. So many people have no idea what is here in our area, what there is to do, or what to be involved in because they haven’t taken that important first step of looking around! Be that proactive person who jumps in and makes everyone you meet say, “Wow, you’re everywhere,” he added.