Reading is essential to success

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Literacy is an essential skill in the modern world. It provides people with the ability to understand and manipulate language, as well as access and interpret various forms of written communication. Without literacy, individuals are unable to fully participate in society or take advantage of the educational opportunities available to them. Literacy also enables people to develop an understanding of complex ideas, acquire knowledge, and make informed decisions.

The ability to read and write proficiently; analyze and interpret information; think critically and creatively; use technology effectively; apply knowledge in meaningful ways and communicate effectively with others are all factors of what is called functional literacy.

Louisiana ranks 49th in the nation in literacy, with only one out of every four fourth graders reading proficiently, according to the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).

During the 2021 Legislative Session, Louisiana State Senator Robert Mills (R-Bossier City) sponsored SB 216, which put into place requirements for kindergarten through third-grade teachers, as well as administrators at the school, to complete a foundational literacy skills instruction course. The bill, which was signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards, also put requirements in place for teachers and newly hired teachers to complete professional development courses based on the science of reading.

Truancy is another factor that coincides with literacy. When children are absent from school, they miss out on consistent instruction that is needed to develop basic skills. Children in early grades are particularly susceptible to falling behind in fundamental reading skills, which can have a snowball effect that impacts future learning.

After learning how serious truancy problems were in Louisiana from Richey Jackson, Director of the Bossier/Webster Truancy Assessment Service Center (TASC), Sen. Mills got involved and passed legislation to assist TASC offices around the state of Louisiana.

“Step one was looking at how we fight truancy. Folks like Mr. Jackson go out and find the kids, bring them back into the school, bring the parents into the schools and try to talk these parents into keeping their kid in school. If the kid is not in school, they are not learning,” said Senator Mills.

“Once I learned that they were underfunded, understaffed and under-appreciated, I set out to do something about it. Statewide, we had meetings in Baton Rouge. After speaking with people who cared, I asked what we needed and I was told that we needed more money. That is something that is easy to say and hard to do in Louisiana. I got lucky. I worked it. I made people aware of the problem with truancy. I made people aware that truancy is a major cause of kids not learning. We had over 1,000 cases on the books here in Bossier/Webster. And, our Bossier/Webster TASC was getting $183,000 annually from the state. Yet, other offices who had the same amount of truancy issues were getting $350,000 annually. Why? Well, they were in South Louisiana. They were near where the action was. So, what I did was raise the whole budget for the group. We were able to inform the legislative body, the Senate first, about the issue. I wrote a bill to get the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement in charge of these offices. Then, I got to work on the money. I got substantial increases in the funding and we demanded that that funding be equally placed around the state based on the number of cases that each office was handling. Substantial funds went to Caddo Parish,” Mills added.

“The Louisiana Workforce Commission will tell you that at the times where the kids were not in school, they were getting further, further and further behind in their basics. If you can’t read, you can’t do math. If you can’t read, you can’t do engineering. You can’t do anything, if you can’t read,” said Mr. Jackson.

In 2022, the Center for Literacy & Learning awarded its annual Literacy Advocate of the Year award to Senator Mills for helping to advance the vision of empowering others through literacy.