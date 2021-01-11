Recapping Bossier Parish’s first snowfall of 2021



Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



Snow totals:



Beginning shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, January 10th, snow began to fall and blanket Bossier Parish. Early Monday morning, our first snowfall of 2021 ended. Widespread snow totals were lowest around the I-30 corridor and highest in areas south of I-20.



Here’s a breakdown of totals from the National Weather Service (NWS) for Louisiana:



NW Louisiana

6″ Zwolle

5″ Grand Cane

4″ Clarence

4″ Saline

4″ Mooringsport

3.30″ Ruston

3.20″ Shreveport

3″ Haughton

3″ Stonewall

3″ Mansfield

3″ Robeline

3″ Many

3″ Minden

2.80″ Bossier City

2.80″ Benton

1.20″ Plain Dealing



SWEPCO:



As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, SWEPCO reports over 48,400 customers are without power across east Texas and northwest Louisiana.



SWEPCO estimates power for most Louisiana customers will be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday.



“SWEPCO employees and contractors began working Sunday evening to restore power,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations. “We’ve called in more line and tree resources to help us restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.”



Most outages were caused by tree branches weighed down by snow coming into contact with power lines. Safety devices automatically de-energize the power lines when this occurs.



Report downed lines and equipment and other hazards immediately to SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919.



If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box.

Portable generators backfeed electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.



Outages by parish:



Bossier 3,300

Caddo 8,400

DeSoto 3,500

Natchitoches 4,000

Sabine 3,100



Schools:



As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, Bossier schools announced that all Bossier schools and centers will reopen at normal time on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Courtesy Photos from around Bossier Parish:

A 7 ft. snowman at Country Place in Haughton (Photo Courtesy of: Henry Burns)



Alex Richardson shot a photograph of a cool snowman in South Bossier City



7 year-old Ava Cole hugs her snowman



Christian Mudd and his 3 year old son walking a pier in Haughton



Snow starts to fall in Haughton on Sunday night January 10



A well dressed snowman makes an appearance in Shady Grove





