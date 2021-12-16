Recent Car Burglars Caught

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a trio of men in connection to the rash of car burglaries that happened last Sunday night in Haughton.



Detectives say during their investigation into the vehicle burglaries of the Creekside and Gray Lake neighborhoods they were able to identify a suspected vehicle linked to the burglaries. That led them to a home in the 2400 block of Melrose Avenue in Bossier City, where they executed a search warrant for the property.



Upon arrival, Jonathan Hodge, 34, Trayvon Harris, and one female occupant were found in the home. During the execution of the search warrant, investigators found four stolen rifles, two handguns, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia in the home. Both men were arrested while the female occupant was questioned and released.



Jonathan Hodge was arrested and charged with three counts of Vehicle Burglary, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Possession of Schedule II Drugs, Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and one count of Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance with a Firearm.



Trayvon Harris, 20, was arrested and charged with four counts of Possession of Stolen Firearms, one count of Illegally Carrying a Weapon, and one count of Possession of Schedule I Drugs, Marijuana, and an active warrant through Caddo Parish.



A third suspect, and another resident of the home, and the owner suspected vehicle in the case, Marston Nance, 35, was also arrested on one count of Possession of Schedule III Drugs, Steroids, three counts of Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.



All three men were booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where no bond has been set at this time. Detectives say this case is still under investigation with more charges pending.



As always, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington highly encourages residents to lock their vehicles while parked at their residence or when they are away from home.

Jonathan Hodge



Marston Nance