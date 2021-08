Reconstruction of the entrance to Bellemere subdivision on St. Andrews Lane is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 11, according to Bossier Parish Assistant Engineer Eric Hudson.



“We’re removing the asphalt and replacing it with concrete,” Hudson said. “This means we have to close the entire entrance to traffic, and we’re asking the neighborhood to use the back entrance off Vance Rd. which is Julesburg Lane.”



Work on the entrance is expected to take approximately three weeks.