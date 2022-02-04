Record Purse Expected for Louisiana Downs Mardi Gras Futurity on March 27

The first official quarter horse futurity of the 2022 season, scheduled for March 27 at Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack in Bossier City, is already breaking records. The number of nominations for horses to run in the Mardi Gras Futurity has topped previous years. The strong interest means that the 10 horses competing in the race will chase

after a record purse.



To accommodate the large number of horses, qualifying trials for the race will occur over a twoday period on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6. The drawing that will determine which day a horse will qualify will be held on February 26. The purse for this year’s race is expected to exceed last year’s purse of nearly $350,000.



Due to the expanded field for the Mardi Gras Futurity, the Louisiana Racing Commission has agreed to shorten the 2022 live quarter horse racing season at Louisiana Downs. The last live race will take place on Wednesday, April 6.



In addition to the Mardi Gras Futurity, Louisiana Downs will host the 15th running of the $50,000-added Mardi Gras Derby on Sunday, March 27. Trials for that race will be on Monday, March 7. Ten horses will compete on Sunday, April 3 for the $75,000-added Louisiana Downs Futurity. Trials will be held on Sunday, March 13.