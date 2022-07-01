Red Cross Issues Safety Tips Ahead of the Holiday

As Louisianans prepare for Independence Day and the extended holiday weekend, the American Red Cross of Louisiana on Friday issued summer tips to encourage safety during the festivities, whether people are celebrating at a pool, beach or fireworks show.



“As we celebrate the first holiday weekend of the summer, it’s important to remember that safety doesn’t interfere with fun,” said Shawn Schulze, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross of Louisiana. “No matter how you, your friends and your family choose to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend, please be careful to protect yourself and take care of your loved ones.”

FIREWORKS SAFETY

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals. Stay at least 500 feet away from the show. Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks. If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:

Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

WATER SAFETY

Children and adults should learn to swim and be able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance and then get out of the water safely. Watch the weather and get out of the water at the first sign of lightning or the rumble of thunder. Stay indoors and away from water for 30 minutes after the last lightning flashes or thunder roars. Plan ahead for aquatic activities:

Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising in or near water.

Fence pools and spas with adequate barriers, including four-sided fencing.

Learn swimming and water survival skills.

Children, inexperienced swimmers, and all boaters should wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

Always swim in a lifeguarded area.

If you plan to swim in the ocean, a lake or river, be aware that swimming in these environments is different than swimming in a pool. Be sure you have the skills for these environments.

Swim only at a beach with a lifeguard, within the designated swimming area. Obey all instructions and orders from lifeguards and ask them about local conditions.

Make sure you swim sober and that you always swim with a buddy. Know your limitations and make sure you have enough energy to swim back to shore.

Protect your neck – don’t dive headfirst. Walk carefully into open waters. Watch out for and avoid aquatic life.

If you are caught in a rip current, try not to panic. Signal to those on shore that you need assistance. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current. Once you are free, swim toward the shore. If you can’t swim to the shore, float or tread water until you are free of the rip current and then head toward shore.