Red Cross Responds to Recent Tornado Outbreak

Over the past few days, the state of Louisiana has seen multiple tornadoes touch down across several Parishes. The American Red Cross has teams mobilizing across multiple locations in Louisiana to assess the extent of damage and the needs of impacted communities with the support of local emergency management.

AFTER A TORNADO (More tornado safety information available here.) Return to your neighborhood only when officials say it is safe to do so.

Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.

If you have children, leave them with a relative or friend while you conduct the first inspection of your home after the disaster.

Check the outside of your home before you enter. Look for loose power lines, broken or damaged gas lines, foundation cracks, missing support beams and other damage. Ask a building inspector or contractor to check the structure before you enter.

If power lines are down outside your home, don’t step in puddles or standing water. Report them immediately to the power company.

Don’t cut or walk past colored tape that was placed over doors or windows to mark damaged areas, unless you’ve been told that it is safe to do so. If a building inspector has placed a color-coded sign on the home, don’t enter until you get more information, advice and instructions from your local authorities.

If you smell gas or hear a hissing noise, leave the property immediately and get far away from it. Call the fire department after you reach safety.

IF YOUR POWER IS OUT (More power outage safety information can be found here.). There are ways that you can minimize loss and keep everyone as comfortable as possible.

Use flashlights in the dark — not candles.

Don’t drive unless necessary. Traffic lights will be out, and roads could be congested.

Turn off and unplug any appliances, equipment and electronics. When the power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.

Leave one light on, so you’ll know when power is restored.

If a power outage is two hours or less, don’t be concerned about losing perishable foods. During a prolonged outage, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to protect your food.

Use perishable food from the refrigerator first. Then, use food from the freezer.

Perishable food is safe to eat when it has a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

If the power outage will continue beyond a day, prepare a cooler with ice for your freezer items. Keep food in a dry, cool spot and cover it at all times.

If you are using a generator, keep it dry and don’t use it in wet conditions.

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning device inside a home, garage, basement or other partially enclosed area. Keep this equipment outside and away from doors, windows and vents, which could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

Operate the generator on a dry surface under an open canopy-like structure, such as under a tarp held up by poles. Don’t touch a generator with wet hands.

Turn the generator off and let it cool down before refueling. Gasoline spilled on hot engine parts could catch fire.

Plug appliances directly into the generator. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

If you need help, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

If you would like to help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

If you’d like to be a volunteer to assist with our tornado response and other disasters, visit www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.