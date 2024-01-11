Red Cross urges Louisianans to prepare for severe weather tonight, freezing temps next week

With an enhanced risk of severe weather in the forecast this evening for our area, and freezing temperatures next week throughout the state, the American Red Cross of Louisiana stands ready to respond, and offers a few tips on how Louisianans can prepare quickly:

Build an emergency kit with water, food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, etc. Locate important papers and move them to higher ground. Secure loose objects, close windows and doors, and move any valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure.

. Download the free Red Cross Emergency app at www.redcross.org/apps for weather alerts and safety tips. Make an evacuation plan to prepare you in case you are separated from your family or if you need to leave your home.

“As severe weather approaches, the time to prepare is now,” said Karen McCoy, Executive Director for the North chapter of the Louisiana Red Cross. “Whether you are preparing for potential tornadoes or freezing cold temperatures, make sure that you and your family are ready – build an emergency kit, have a plan and stay informed.”

