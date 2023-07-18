Red River Balloon Rally organizers makememorial scholarship donation

A generous gift from Red River Balloon Rally organizers Susan
and Pat Harwell will support a scholarship that honors the memory of a balloon pilot
who was killed in a crash in 2005.
LSU Shreveport Chancellor Dr. Robert Smith accepted the donation on behalf of the
university and the LSUS Foundation. The gift provides continued funding for the Bill
Harwell Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to LSUS students pursuing a degree in
math or science.
“I am very thankful to everyone for this gift,” Dr. Smith said. “I wish I had had the
opportunity to know Bill.”
Along with his brothers Pat and Paul Harwell, Bill piloted balloons at rallies and races
around the country. Their extended family and a network of close friends have helped
make the Red River Balloon Rally a reality for more than 30 years. The rally attracts
balloon pilots from all over the United States who vie for a championship trophy.
Hundreds of people visit the associated festival each year.
“Bill, as everyone knows, was a wonderful hot air balloon pilot,” said Angie Gullo, who
has been a part of the North Louisiana Balloon Association since 1995. “He had an
enduring passion for this sport. We were all like one family. We hope this scholarship
today blesses the recipients.”