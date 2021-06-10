Red River Balloon Rally Traffic Advisory

The Bossier City Police Department will be taking steps to help minimize traffic congestion for the Red River Balloon Rally this Friday and Saturday, June 11th and 12th. The event has been relocated to the Brookshire Grocery Arena.



Additional Bossier City police officers will be stationed at major intersections to help traffic move as quickly and safely as possible.



Angelle Drive from Brookshire Grocery Arena Drive to the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway will be closed to traffic during the two-day event.



Motorists traveling on roadways in the vicinity of the Brookshire Grocery Arena during the balloon rally should expect some traffic delays. Those travelling in the area but not attending the balloon rally may want to use Barksdale Boulevard as an alternative north-south route.