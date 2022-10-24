Red River Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $24K to Shreveport Nonprofits

Red River Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $24,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to two community organizations in Louisiana during a ceremonial check presentation.

Image Changers Inc., Shreveport, Louisiana, $10,000

Multi-Cultural Development Center (MCDC), Bossier City, Louisiana, $14,000

Image Changers Inc. promotes and supports educational and economic development through homeownership, community development, social services and education. It will use the PGP grant to continue providing community services for school-age children and homebuyer support for families.

“We are working in multiple ways to create a better future for our residents,” said Damon Humphrey Sr., Image Changers president and executive director. “Our business and financial partnerships play a critical role in all our efforts. We sincerely appreciate Red River Bank and FHLB Dallas for their support in helping to further our mission.”

MCDC is a nonprofit that provides social services to youth. The grant will be used for homebuyer counseling operations, client services and administration and operational expenses.

“We are a small nonprofit agency providing educational support, health screenings and housing counseling to approximately 300 youth and parents in a historically underserved community,” said Yvonne Bartley, executive program director at MCDC. “It’s hard to overstate the importance of these contributions in helping us meet their needs.”

Jannease Seastrunk, senior vice president, community relations and CRA officer at Red River Bank said the PGP funds make a big impact on small organizations.

“These investments can make a meaningful difference to smaller community-service providers — allowing them to hire staff or otherwise increase their organizational capacity to make an even larger impact,” she said.

In 2022, FHLB Dallas and its members provided nearly $559,000 in PGP funds to 38 community organizations in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. See the complete list of the grant recipients and visit fhlb.com/pgp to learn more.

“FHLB members are tremendous advocates for their communities,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We appreciate their partnership in helping to address community needs in truly meaningful ways.”