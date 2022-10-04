Red River Brewpub @ The Garage announces October 14 opening of their East Bank location

The newly dubbed “Red River Brewpub @ the Garage” will be opening its doors in the East Bank District of Bossier City on October 14th, 2022 at 11 am. The newly renovated brewery and restaurant relocated from Shreveport, and is excited about its prospects in the popular East Bank Cultural District.

“We truly couldn’t be more enthusiastic about our decision to move to Bossier. We have already made great relationships with our East Bank neighbors, and are so ready to show the public our new look” said Ally Bean, Executive Director of Red River Brewpub.

The Brewpub has re-branded with the move. Their new location at 310 Mansfield Street in Bossier City was originally built as the maintenance garage for the Barksdale Motor Company. The building serviced Studebakers and Packards from across Northwest Louisiana. The owners of Red River Brewpub decided that instead of trying to make the building morph into their brand, it was more meaningful to morph the brewery into the history they were encompassing.

“It’s not everyday you stumble across something and just know it was meant to be, that’s what we experienced when we walked in 310 Mansfield Street. We have been fortunate to have a team with iArchitecture (Jeff Spikes) and Thrash Construction that saw that same vision, and helped us execute it. We are sure that ‘The Garage” will not disappoint our patrons. It’s aesthetically beautiful, serves delicious food, and what we believe is the best beer around”.

The brewery is opening with an amazing line up of bands on the 14th and 15th, and the return of their famous Jam Sessions on Sunday October 16th.

Make sure you mark your calendars to come out and “Get Greased at the Garage”