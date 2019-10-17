Red River Cleanup celebrates 10th anniversary with cleanup day Nov. 2

The 10th annual Red River Cleanup is here and will take place along the Red River Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stoner Boat Launch, 857 E. Stoner Ave., Shreveport.

The event was born after a group of recreational boaters decided to do something about the significant trash problem along the Red River. The first cleanup took place in 2010, and since that time, 124,016 lbs. of trash has been removed from the Red River and surrounding shorelines along downtown Shreveport and Bossier City. Last year, 426 volunteers were on hand to pull 126 waste tires and more than 21,920 total pounds of trash from the area.

Keeping the region free of litter while engaging the community in litter reduction and watershed protection are a big part of the event. Identifying the sources of pollution and putting an end to litter continues to drive the group’s mission.

“At the end of the event, all of the trash pulled from the Red River as well as the adjacent shorelines and levees is weighed, sorted and delivered to the respective recycling centers,” Adam Willard, president of the Red River Cleanup organization, said. “Recycling is a large component of our annual Cleanups, as it’s important to reduce the stress on our landfills.”

Volunteers can register under the big tent at Stoner Boat Launch between 8-9 a.m. Boats will bring volunteers to designated areas along the river to pick up trash. Life jackets will be provided. Vans and buses will drop off volunteers to predetermined areas near the river to pick up trash. Once everyone has done their part, they will be brought back to the boat launch to celebrate a job well done in a festival atmosphere.

Educational and craft tents will be open and music will be provided by the Clay Logan Band. All volunteers will receive free lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. from Jason’s Deli, Buffalo Wild Wings. The South Shreveport Rotary and the Riverbend Rotary will be providing hotdogs and hamburgers at the Advanced Air Conditioning and Heating BBQ. Also, 10 volunteers will race to eat 12 of the hottest wings from Buffalo Wild Wings in the Blazin Wing Challenge at 12:15 p.m. The winner receives a Buffalo Wild Wings gift card. Door prizes will be given away during lunch to lucky volunteers.

“It is the most fun you will have picking up trash. The amount of support we receive from the community inspires and fuels us to continue this event year after year. People really do care about our city and the trash problem. There are many other things our volunteers can be doing on a Saturday morning, so to so many people show up to get a little dirty and work hard picking up trash, that hits the heart,” said Red River Cleanup’s Vice President Lisa Willard.

2019 sponsors are The Alta and John Franks Foundation, Red River Waterway Commission, Advanced Air Conditioning and Heating, Inc., Ashley’s Building and Construction, LLC., Magnolia School of Excellence, Lindow Plumbing, BPCC Green, Diamond Jacks Resort and Casino, Romph and Pou Agency.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.redrivercleanup.com. For information on how to volunteer, please contact: Lisa Willard at (318) 773-9404, or send an email to: Lisa@redrivercleanup.com.