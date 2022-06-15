Red River Revel Arts Festival Announces Music Lineup

The Red River Revel has announced its main stage music lineup for the 46 th annual edition of the festival,

taking place in Shreveport, Louisiana at Festival Plaza from October 1 st – October 9 th , 2022. The lineup

includes nationally touring artists such as Everclear, Neal McCoy, Big Freedia, The Motet, and Mannie

Fresh along with regional artists from the Ark-La-Tex to New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Pensacola, and

Muscle Shoals. The 9-day festival, a Celebration of the Arts, begins on at 11:00 AM on the 1 st of October

with 11 hours of performances and continues each day until it’s conclusion on October 9 th at 7:00 PM.

Red River Revel Executive Director, Logan Lewis, and Music Committee Chair Sarah Sour Garrett spent

months preparing the main stage roster. “We are very excited to present a dynamic and diverse lineup of

artists for the 46 th Annual Red River Revel,” Lewis said. “We scouted other regional festivals, researched

tours and live events, and consulted with community influencers like radio DJ Al B and live music venue

owners like Chase Boytim and Colton Johnson. There is something for just about everyone.”



In addition to Grammy nominated and platinum-selling artists, the Red River Revel will feature regional

artists who are emerging as energetic forces in music industry. Traditional Mardi Gras Indian band 79rs

Gang and powerhouse soul group J & the Causeways hail from New Orleans. Veteran songwriter and

Shreveport native James Leblanc, along with family members Dylan Leblanc, Angela Hacker, and Bay

Simpson base their recordings out of Muscle Shoals, AL. Other regional artists featured include Jimmy

Wooten (Shreveport), Karma & the Killjoys (Baton Rouge), Monty Russell (Ruston), S Dott (Houston),

Tyler James (Pensacola), Mr. Taylormade Band (Monroe), Tipsey (Shreveport) and many more. For the

full main stage music lineup, visit https://redriverrevel.com/rrr/music-lineup/



Applications are still open for the Performing Arts stage for the 2022 festival. Artists skilled in dance,

theatre and musical theatre, opera, magic, illusion, mime, spoken word, puppetry, circus arts, and

performance art are encouraged to apply. Time slots available include all weekend times and mid-

afternoon to evening on weekdays. Applications are also open for visual artist booths, with a first round of

juries beginning on July 15 th . After the first round of visual artists are selected, applications will continue to

be accepted and juried until all booth positions are filled.



ABOUT THE RED RIVER REVEL

Created in 1976, the Red River Revel is a 9-day annual arts festival in downtown Shreveport, Louisiana

at Festival Plaza. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Red River Revel’s primary function is a

showcase of the arts and ongoing arts education. Each October, the event attracts a diverse national

audience of over 75,000 attendees, 75+ original art booths, and over 30 local/regional/national live music

performances. As a community partner, the Revel employs local non-profits at develop exciting food

options that also serve as a fundraiser for the 12 non-profits who participate. During the week, thousands

of 4 th grade students attend the Revel to participate in an arts educational workshop, create their own art,

and experience performances and seminars from the artists themselves. The 46 th Annual Red River Revel

is scheduled for October 1 st – 9 th , 2022. For more information, visit https://redriverrevel.com or follow the

Revel on Facebook and Instagram at @RedRiverRevel.