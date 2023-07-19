Red River Revel Invites Over 100 Artists to the 47th Annual Festival

Artists from across the country and beyond annually make the Red River Revel Arts Festival their home the first week in October. From September 30th – October 8th, 2023, tens of thousands of visitors will come together to “Celebrate the Arts” at the 46th Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival in Shreveport’s Festival Plaza. For the first time in more than a decade, the Red River Revel will have over 100 artists showcasing their art at the festival.

Artist submissions were accepted over a 6-month period and juried by an independent body of art gallery curators, art collectors, and arts organizations staff members. Artists’ works in various mediums including ceramics/pottery, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, oil/acrylics, photography, sculpture, watercolor, wood, and more were scored and averaged with the highest performing jury scores selected in descending order to fill the show. This year, 156 applications came from 13 states across the country, as well as one from Oaxaca, Mexico. Revel will welcome 44 new artists this year, along with 63 returning artists, totaling 107 artists on the Revel’s artist roster.

“Along with education and music, visual art is at the core of the Revel’s mission. We received an unprecedented number of applications this year and are extremely pleased with the quality and quantity of offerings this roster will provide.” said Logan Lewis, Executive Director. “No one has been a better advocate than our longtime artists who have been coming to the Revel for many years. It is truly their opinion of Shreveport and this festival that has cemented the Red River Revel as one of the top art shows in the State of Louisiana and our region of the country.”

As one of the Top 100 Fine Arts Festivals in the United States, the Revel is committed to presenting the finest and most diverse collections of artwork during the nine-day festival. Links to individual artists’ portfolios will be available to view on the Revel’s website in the upcoming weeks.

For more information, visit www.redriverrevel.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for up-to-date informational releases. Artist tent and other sponsorships are available here: https://redriverrevel.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2023-Underwriter-Form.pdf