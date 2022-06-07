Redistricting hearings for scheduled Bossier City

The Bossier City Council will host two public hearings regarding the redistricting of Bossier City Council Districts. There are two proposed plans for new district maps:

A five district map with two at-large seats, which aligns with the current district/council makeup

A seven district map with no at-large seats, which is different than the current council makeup

The proposed maps as well as a map of the current district lines, will be on display for public review in the Municipal Complex lobby (620 Benton Road) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 8. Written comments will be received at the City Clerk’s office until noon on June 15.

Want to attend the public hearings? There are two dates/times you can attend.

Monday, June 13, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Both public hearings will be in the Bossier City Council Chambers at 620 Benton Road.