Redistricting public hearing held in Bossier City

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Bossier City Council held a public hearing on Monday, June 13 for the purpose of presenting their plans and hearing input from Bossier City residents about the future of Bossier City’s city council districts. Redistricting discussions are required to be held every 10 years as a result of the data revealed by the most recent United States Census.

Bossier City Councilman At-large Chris Smith said “The conversation surrounding five districts vs seven districts has been one that I have tried to stay out of because at the end of the day, it would be my seat that goes away. And, I am not advocating for five districts or seven districts, but I am saying that I do think the taxpayers of Bossier City have something special when they have three city council members representing them. At the end of the day, personalities are going to clash and you might connect with your At-large councilman a little bit more than you do with your district councilman, but this is just Chris Smith’s personal opinion. My decision will be based solely on the citizens of the City of Bossier City, what they want and what I feel is right. And, some people may disagree with that decision but at the end of the day, I will cast a vote that I think is in the best interest of every citizen.”

There are two proposed plans for new district maps as follows:

A five district map with two at-large seats, which aligns with the current district/council makeup.

A seven district map with no at-large seats, which is different than the current council makeup.

Maps of the proposed changes to the city council district lines are currently on public display from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the lobby of the Bossier City Municipal Complex located at 620 Benton Road in Bossier City.

A second redistricting public hearing was held Wednesday, June 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the Bossier City Council Chambers at 620 Benton Road.