On Thursday, October 21 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. there will be a Redistricting Road Show meeting for Shreveport-Bossier and Northwest Louisiana at LSUS in the University Theater. I highly encourage citizens of our area to make their presence known and give their input on not only legislative districts being re-drawn, but also Congressional and the Public Service Commission. Unfortunately, North Louisiana is going to be at a disadvantage because of our population decline, but we still need to have input on the determination of how the lines are to be drawn for our elected officials. I hope to see you there.

Sen. Barrow Peacock