REMDINER: DOTD to host hiring event for Shreveport region

A career with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development could be in your future, and now is your chance to get on board.

DOTD will host a hiring event to fill currently open construction inspector positions in the Shreveport region.

The event will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the District 04 Headquarters, located at 3339 Industrial Drive, Bossier City, LA 71112.

This particular position would be housed in District 04, which covers seven parishes in the northwest corner of the state, including Caddo, Bossier, Bienville, Webster, Claiborne, DeSoto, and Red River.

On-site interviews will be conducted during the hiring event, so come prepared to meet your potential new employer. Any candidate selected will receive a conditional job offer while at the event. Candidates receiving a conditional job offer must have a valid driver’s license and Social Security Card.