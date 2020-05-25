On this Memorial Day, we remember our Fallen Heroes, those that made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the most valuable asset that we will ever have, our freedom!!!!! Today, we proudly honor the countless military men and women who so bravely gave their lives in protecting the bountiful freedoms we enjoy each and every day in the United States of America!!
The Staff of The Bossier Press-Tribune
Remember Our Fallen Heroes
